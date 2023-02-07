Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Consultant

Christoph Waltz terrorises a mobile game developer in The Consultant

The series is coming to Prime Video later this month.

Amazon has been exploring the gaming space in rather interesting ways as of late. The massive company has been expanding beyond its game development studios to explore this side of the entertainment industry, and as of late, we've had The Peripheral show and later this month, we'll be getting something in a similar vein called The Consultant.

Granted this isn't an action-packed sci-fi show, no rather this is a comedy that sees Christoph Waltz starring as a consultant who comes to the biggest mobile game developer in Los Angeles to fill the vacant position of CEO, and soon begins to terrorise the studios' employees with tough and apathetic decisions and choices.

Needless to say, it looks like it could be quite the blast, but you can see if it'll be up your street by catching the trailer for The Consultant below, with the series arriving on Prime Video on February 24.

The Consultant

