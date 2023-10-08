Christoph Waltz joins the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

HQ

In an interview with Collider, Guillermo del Toro revealed that Christoph Waltz has joined the cast of his upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

Waltz isn't the only big name attached to the project, as the film as also planned to star Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, and Andrew Garfield.

In the interview, del Toro said "I'm doing Frankenstein. We're working on it. We start shooting in February, and it's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein."

He later said "I had an epiphany, and it's basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago." He continued "Now I'm brave or crazy enough or something, and we're gonna tackle it. It's Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we're working on it."