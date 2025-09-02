Christoph Waltz claims that "CGI is for losers"

HQ

At a recent press conference for Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film Frankenstein, Christoph Waltz stole the spotlight with sharp and entertaining commentary. When asked about his thoughts on digital effects, the Oscar-winning actor didn't hesitate:

"CGI is for losers."

The response sparked laughter in the room, but the message was clear — Waltz strongly prefers practical, tangible solutions over computer-generated imagery. His candor continued when another journalist asked how he manages to hold on to hope in an increasingly dark world. Waltz simply replied:

"I don't."

Del Toro himself elaborated on why he insists on building physical sets and environments for his actors rather than relying on green screens:

"I say, 'Let's construct the wardrobe and tailor the sets, and then give them to the actors,' because sets are wardrobes and wardrobes are sets. Acting is everything. If you tell an actor, 'look at a ball on a green screen,' or you put them in a real lab with real windows and real light with giant batteries, they are reacting to another actor. I always say there's a difference between eye candy, which is pretty, and eye protein, which is telling the story."

The film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Monster. Written by del Toro himself, the project promises a grounded and visceral approach, with real sets, authentic costumes, and as little CGI as possible. Fans won't have long to wait — Frankenstein premieres on Netflix on November 7th, offering a Gothic reimagining that blends del Toro's signature style with a commitment to physical craft.

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein?