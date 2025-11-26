Christmas Gift Guide 2025: Quirky and unique options for those looking for ideas

HQ

Christmas and the holidays can be a stressful time of the year for a multitude of reasons. Family dynamics, budget management, travelling, finding time to do everything, cooking... There's a lot that can require one's time, so let us try to somewhat help out by providing gift ideas that you perhaps haven't come across as of yet.

For the gamer in your life...

Buying for a gamer is a minefield these days, not least because of the platform options and restrictions, but also as it's very hard to tell what someone wants (or needs) without asking for specifics from them... and that kinda kills the surprise doesn't it? To this end, we have a few ideas that will hopefully solve your crisis.

To begin with, if you are looking to make a splash, why not grab a Playdate or an Analogue console? The former is a completely unique and new mini device that plays its very own kinds of games in its own ways, thanks to its odd crank input technique. These gadgets have been a nightmare to get hold of for years, but now maker Panic has a surplus ready for Christmas, so it could be a good solution to your problem.

Sticking to the console theme, let's jump over to Analogue, who have been giving classic consoles a rebirth in modern counterparts that look sleek and stunning while having all of the same connectivity tools. The main catch with Analogue's gadgets is that stock is always tight, meaning you might be limited to the NEC-inspired Duo, the Game Boy-like Pocket, and the Nintendo 64-based 3D. If you can get your hands on a unit, it will no doubt catch your giftee by surprise.

Lastly, if you want something for a retro fan that perhaps doesn't have as much time these days to game but does adore sitting down and appreciating a beer or a glass of whiskey, then why not head over to Atari's store to find the Joystick Decanter Set and Beer Glass options. These are sleek and suave enough to remain on display in your home while having the perfect amount of childlike nostalgia radiating off them. They're also perfect to match up with any of the other goodies on offer, like a 3D cartridge wall art or an Asteroids arcade cabinet, with the (major) caveat that the latter costs £5,000...

Beyond this and if you do want to play it safe, there's no damage in grabbing gift cards for the platform that your giftee uses the most, as that at least gives them the option to purchase what they want and reduces the likelihood that you spend money on something they already own. Awkward...!

For the cinemaphile in your life...

When it comes down to finding gifts for movie and TV fans, one of the safest and first-choice locations is The Noble Collection. This is the place to go if you want high-quality replica-like items based on a ton of different franchises and IP. In total, you can find products geared to The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, DC, Jurassic Park, Jumanji, Star Trek, Wicked, Minecraft, and more, but the place that The Noble Collection really shines is without a doubt in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. If you have a Potterhead in your life, head over there as you won't be disappointed.

"That should belong in a museum!" Sorry Indy, not these goodies. If you have someone that adores the Indiana Jones films and wider universe and want to get them something special that is about as authentic as it comes, The Indiana Jones Store is the place to visit. Here, you can buy movie-quality gear that includes fedoras, leather jackets, handmade shirts, leather bags, fitted trousers, and of course, even a bullwhip. There's tons of goodies on offer, and they're all stylish and high-quality, perfect for an Indy fan.

Lastly, for the collector in your life, At The Movies is a place that offers real and original film posters that have been preserved like artwork. We're talking original posters from when movies made their arrival in cinemas, meaning there are some real treats here that can be highly personal if you know someone adores a certain flick. If you're looking for a piece of history, this is the place to visit.

For the bookworm in your life...

Nothing shows you care about someone more than a gift tailored to their interests, so if you have a book lover to pander toward on your shopping list, why not get them something high-quality, special, and memorable. The folks over at The Folio Society take tons of classic and popular modern books and give them stunning touch-ups in the form of striking and memorable collector's editions. You can get a broad array of books here, be it classic literature from Charles Dickens or Mary Shelley, more modern hits from James Clavell or William Gibson, and even comic book collections tailored to Marvel and DC legends like Spider-Man and Batman. These books aren't cheap, but they are about as premium and unique as a book can get, making them perfect options for someone who particularly loves a certain author or story.

And what about anyone looking to capture a piece of history? Historic Newspapers is a great option as they offer a ton of books and collections that are themed to world and political events, entertainment and music, sports, history, and more. Essentially, these are detailed and high-quality coffee table books that will no doubt hold the attention of a giftee if you snag an item that reflects their interests.

For the tech-head in your life...

For starters, we'd suggest that if you're looking for ideas to head to our dedicated Hardware video category and take note of our Quick Look series, as these are chock-full of interesting options. Beyond this though, technology can be a tough category to gift in because it's not often you find even remotely affordable items unless your budget is creeping into smartphone territory... Still, we have some ideas.

First up is Statik, who offers all kinds of amazing and incredible options for cabling and charging. It may not sound very exciting but gifts that can be used and taken with you into the real world are just as desired, so getting a handy Snap-N-Charge or a HyperMount can go a long way for many.

Keeping up with this theme we have Journey's gadget range, which includes many similar options but also a bunch of lifestyle-geared items as well. A favourite of ours are the Key Organisers and Wallets that make keeping tabs on your most valuable items all the easier - and even more stylish. These are buy-once and keep for years and years items, true usable titans that will go a long, long way.

Lastly, anyone who loves premium technology should really have a premium place to store it, no? The folks at Waterfield Designs, on top of making stunning and versatile bags, also offer a bunch of gear and gaming cases for headphones, laptops, cables, and even a ton of console products like a Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, even Playdate and Analogue Pocket (perhaps combine with above?). These cases are well made and stunning and can be used for the entire lifespan of your gear without any concern that they'll fall apart and break.

For the geek in your life...

Know someone that gets all weak at the knees for figurines and collectibles for anime, cartoons, comic books, and so forth? If so, Hasbro Pulse is a good place to start as this is where you can find collectible goodies of a variety of scales, sizes, and prices. You can get movie-quality replicas, more affordable options, and anything in between, and the good news is that there are items from Marvel, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Indiana Jones, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, Ghostbusters, and more.

Speaking about merchandise, another great location to visit is Weta Workshop, especially if you have a Middle-earth fan in your life. This is the New Zealand-based company that created many of the props for the Peter Jackson films, so they are experienced and skilled to say the least, and you can get all kinds of amazing statues, art and posters, helmets and weapons, pendants, clothing, and beyond. And they also offer products from a lot of brands outside of Middle-earth, including Gremlins, Stranger Things, Alien, Tomb Raider, Warhammer, the list goes on.

Lastly, we have Displate. You've probably seen their adverts on YouTube and beyond, but if you want a stylish and super easy to fit poster that stands out and draws wandering eyes, you won't do much better than this. The metal posters are detailed and stunning, and they come in a variety of sizes and styles that allow you to get really creative with your gifting process. Plus, they are about as hassle free as possible to hang up, as there's no need for drills, screwdrivers, any tools at all in fact.

If you have any ideas for unique gift ideas, be sure to share with your fellow Gamereactor readers below to help reduce the strain on holiday shopping this year.