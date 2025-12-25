Christmas at Bondi Beach dampened as Australians grieve deadliest mass shooting in nearly 30 years

HQ

Christmas celebrations were subdued at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Thursday as the community mourned the terror attack that killed 15 people during a Jewish Hanukkah event last week, marking Australia's deadliest mass shooting in nearly 30 years.

Police patrolled the beachfront as hundreds of people, many wearing Santa hats, gathered in quiet remembrance. "Everybody respects and is very sad for what happened... people here are out on the beach because it's like a celebration but everyone has got it in their memories," British tourist Mark Conroy says (via Reuters).

The December 14 attack has renewed calls for stricter gun laws and stronger measures against antisemitism. Flags flew at half-mast outside the heritage-listed Bondi Pavilion, near the site of the shooting, which authorities say was carried out by a father and son inspired by Islamic State.

In Melbourne, a car displaying a "Happy Chanukah!" sign was set on fire on Christmas Day, though no injuries were reported. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, calling it "beyond comprehension," as antisemitic incidents have risen in Australia since the Israel-Gaza conflict began in 2023.