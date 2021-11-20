Christmas 2021: The gifts you'll need for the gamer in your life

HQ

Christmas is right around the corner, and just like every year, we're sure that many of you are starting to struggle with the dread of picking out another batch of presents. If you have a gamer in your life though, we plan to try and make this arduous annual task a slight bit easier by pulling you together some of the hottest gaming-related products. Sure, not all of these will suit everyone, but there's likely something here that ticks all the right boxes.

Xbox Mini Fridge - £89

The ridicule that Microsoft received following the reveal of the Xbox Series X ended up becoming the catalyst to one of the year's hottest (I mean coolest) products. The Xbox Mini Fridge beautifully replicates the world's most powerful console, and it can be used to store snacks and beers. What's not to love? If you're feeling really cruel too, then you can always trick a friend or relative into thinking you've gone and bought them the real deal.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller (Pikachu 025) - £39.99

With Pokémon celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, PowerA produced this gorgeous custom wireless controller that sports series mascot Pikachu. The nostalgia here is real, as it includes an old-school Pokédex reference, and the electric mouse is looking as chonky as we can remember. This would be a perfect gift this year as Christmas falls in between two landmark Pokémon releases: the Diamond and Pearl remakes and Legends: Arceus.

Limited Run Games

Okay, so compared to the previous two entries, this one is a little more vague. Limited Run Games are worth spotlighting, though, as they produce some excellent physical releases for indies and retro games on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This is perfect for any avid collectors you know, as the games they publish are often in limited supply (hence the name), and they usually offer up collector's editions that contain some tantalising extras.

Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £30

2020's most popular Switch game has returned once again this year with a slightly different twist. The Monopoly adaptation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees players complete island tasks, gather resources, and meet other curious characters. There's even the opportunity to purchase decorations with Bells at Nook's Cranny. It's hard to find a sane or honest person who doesn't enjoy a casual game of Monopoly, so this is a pretty safe bet.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

It might be cliché to say it, but Xbox Game Pass really is the best deal in gaming. For almost the cost of a brand-new PS5 or Xbox Series title, you can offer that special someone access to a library of 100s of titles that are compatible with Xbox, PC, and cloud. All first-party games that launched since the service started are included here, and all future exclusives are available on day one. Sure, not all games are permanent additions, but the influx of new and exciting titles is that consistent that you'll always have something to play.

SN30 Pro - £30

Piggybacking right off our last entry is the SN30 Pro, a retro-styled controller that is perfect for playing Game Pass titles on Android phones via the cloud. This beautiful bite-sized bit of kit is cost-efficient and a game-changer for 3D titles. Essentially, it cuts out the need for you to wrestle with infuriating touch controls and gives mobile gaming a feeling closer to playing on a console. The controller features up to 18 hours of battery life, and its expandable clip can be adjusted so that it's compatible with a variety of devices.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda - £49.99

So, we probably preface this next entry by confessing that supplies will likely be limited ahead of Christmas. In celebration of The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, Nintendo has produced a flashy new handheld system that compiles together three of Link's earliest adventures. In addition to these games, there's also a playable digital clock and a special version of the Game & Watch classic Vermin that features Link as a playable character.

Google Pixel Buds A - £99.99

We handed these wireless ear buds a perfect 10/10 score when they launched earlier this year, and our Senior Editor Ben swears that they're a "must-have" for Android users. What exactly then makes them so special, you ask? Well, the Google Pixel Buds A retail for just £99.99, and they excel across the board when it comes to sound, style, and comfort. These will be perfect gaming companions whether you're using a Nintendo Switch handheld or connected to an Android phone playing Game Pass games from the cloud.