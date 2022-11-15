Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets season two is "even crazier than season one"

HQ

The thriller TV series Yellowjackets told a story about a girl soccer team that crash landed somewhere over Canada's wilderness. Fortunately, most survived, but something really bad happened out there. In the show, we get to follow both the younger and older version of the characters, and slowly we're getting a better understanding of what actually took place after the crash.

As you might have expected, the first season ended with a major cliffhanger, and many of us were relieved late last year to hear Yellowjackets would be coming back for a second season. Now the actress behind one of the main characters in the show, Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Matrix Resurrections), has increased our hype meters by a lot by saying to WWHL:

"I can't say too much about season two except for that it's even crazier than season one. I was gasping reading the first two episode scripts, and working with Elijah has been amazing, we're having so much fun and yeah, it's been great."

Looks like we have something to look forward to when season two arrives sometimes next year.