Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete of Madden NFL 25

EA has now announced which NFL star has been given the honor of gracing the cover of Madden NFL 25, and it's none other than San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

It feels like a well-deserved choice (it couldn't be Patrick Mahomes again, given that he has two covers already), and of course we're keeping our fingers crossed that he doesn't succumb to the Madden Curse.

We can't help but wonder if EA still thinks it was a stroke of genius to call the 2013 edition of the game Madden NFL 25 to mark the 25th anniversary of the series, when 11 years later they're once again announcing a new game with the same title?

Be that as it may, the game will be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on August 16.