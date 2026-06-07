Christian Eriksen is conscious and "doing well" after collapsing during friendly Denmark-Ukraine match

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Christian Eriksen is "doing well" after collapsing during a friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine, the Danish Football Federation confirmed. Eriksen briefly lost consciousness but was able to walk off the pitch by himself, and is now in a hospital where he will go examinations to determine what caused his collapse.

"Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players, and tell them that he was okay", said Morten Boesen, national team doctor of the Danish national team.

The match was abandoned after the incident, that happened at the 64th minute of the match, that was 2-1 for the Danish team. Neither Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for World Cup 2026. Eriksen, aged 34, was making his 151st international appearance with the Danish national team.

Second time Eriksen collapsed during a match

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening group stage matche against Finland in UEFA Euro 2020 (in May 2021), collapsing in the 42nd minute, taken off the pitch in a stretcher, but the match continued despite protests from players and criticism from fans, who at the time did not know what had happened to him.

Since then he carries an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator and continues to play, but was forced to leave his club Inter Milan due to Italian regulations forbidding him to play with the defibrillator. He currently plays for VfL Wolfsburg.