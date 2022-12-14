Christian Bale's favourite movie is probably not what you would expect

HQ

Christian Bale is generally regarded as one of the best actors in Hollywood, and he is known for choosing his roles with great care. His next film, The Pale Blue Eye, is about a detective in the 1830's getting assistance from the celebrated writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe, but what about Bale's own favourite movie? Well, it's probably now what you would expect.

In an interview with Esquire, the actor reveals that his favourite movie is neither The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Pulp Fiction or whatever else is often celebrated as the very best Hollywood has to offer. Instead it's the 1997 comedy Beverly Hills Ninja which has a Metascore of a meagre 27/100. He even confirmed the story again when asked by Yahoo:

"Oh! I always choose... the default answer for me is Beverly Hills Ninja. It's an easy one to give because most people go, 'What? Oh, okay.' But Chris Farley's fantastic. Clearly, I've got other films, but I just watched that two nights in a row and was crying with laughter both times, so I just went, 'Yeah I'll give that as my answer."

