Christian Bale could play Batman again

HQ

It seems highly unlikely that we would see Christian Bale in the role of the Dark Knight for a fourth time, but according to the star himself, he would certainly consider returning to the role if the right circumstances presented themselves. In an interview with ScreenRant, Christian Bale was asked if he had ever been asked to play Batman again. To which he replied that "no, no one has mentioned it or brought it up with me", but that he would absolutely be game if Nolan himself came and asked him.

"I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.' In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

An intriguing thought to say the least, a new Batman story from Chris Nolan in the same tone as the previous three movies and Bale behind the mask. What do you think of a fourth Dark Knight movie with the same team and actors?