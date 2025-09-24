Christian Bale becomes Frankenstein's Monster in first taste of The Bride

It's a great time to be a fan of Mary Shelley's famed Frankenstein novel, as this year we can expect Guillermo del Toro's adaptation that revolves around Dr. Frankenstein creating his hellish creature, and then in early 2026 we can look forward to Maggie Gyllenhaal's story that revolves around The Bride of Frankenstein.

Talking about the latter, now a trailer for The Bride has been shared by Warner Bros., giving us a taste of the story that is set in 1930s America and explores how Frankenstein's Monster and his paramour adapt to the social climate of the time. However, as you'd expect for a gothic tale like this, what soon unravels is a tale of murder of violence, as the pair become outlaws like Bonnie and Clyde.

The synopsis for The Bride adds: "A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!"

The leading stars for this film include Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein's Monster, and they're supported by Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal sits in the director's seat and is the credited screenplay writer for the flick too.

As per the premiere date for The Bride, it will debut in some markets from March 4, and the UK and US from March 6.