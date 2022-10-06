Christan Bale found making Thor: Love and Thunder to be monotonous

HQ

Christian Bale is no stranger to making superhero movies, as one of his most famous roles was that of Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. But he has since made his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, a character and role that required Bale to get used to something he hasn't really ever done before when creating movies - spending a large amount of time in front of green screens.

This process didn't quite go down well with Bale as he has since spoken about what that was like in an interview with GQ.

"That's the first time I've done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You've got good people. You've got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn't even differentiate one stage from the next."

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted back in cinemas in July and has since also arrived on Disney+, as a Disney+ Day premiere. If you have yet to see the film, you can find our review of it here.