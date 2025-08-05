Chris Stuckmann's Shelby Oaks set for October release

Neon has released the first trailer for Shelby Oaks, the feature debut of Chris Stuckmann, best known as a film critic on YouTube. And it looks genuinely eerie, as we follow Mia investigating the mysterious disappearance of her sister Riley, a case unsettlingly tied to the paranormal, specifically, a demon from their childhood tales.

Shelby Oaks was initially funded via Kickstarter and later picked up by distributor Neon after premiering at the Fantasia Festival a couple of years ago. The film originally had a budget of just a few million dollars, but Neon's involvement brought a cash injection, allowing for extra reshoots and more special effects (read: gore and blood).

To sweeten the deal, Mike Flanagan has joined as executive producer, boosting the hype even further. The release date is set for October 3. You can check out the trailer below.