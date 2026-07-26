Chris Rock writes, directs, and stars in A24's Hollywood drama Misty Green

Making it big as a celebrity and a famous actor is not as straightforward nor as glamorous as it may seem, at least if we are to make a judgement based on Chris Rock's next film. Known as Misty Green, this movie follows the titular character played by Rosalind Eleazar, and sees how she continues to pursue the dream of being a Hollywood sensation even after being pushed aside time and time again.

Written and directed by Rock, and even featuring the comedy icon as a star, Misty Green is coming from A24 and includes a rather stacked cast spanning Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, plus Topher Grace.

As for the premiere date for Misty Green, all A24 has communicated so far is the movie will be premiering in October. The exact date is otherwise unclear at the moment. What we do have is a trailer to gawk at, which shows the various cast in their high-flying Hollywood roles.