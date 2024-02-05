Chris Rock to direct American remake of Danish film Another Round

HQ

Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round was not only a success in Denmark as well as at several European film festivals, but also ended up winning both an Oscar and a BAFTA, which of course made American film companies take notice of the story.

Now Deadline says that a director has been found for an American remake, and it's Chris Rock himself, who will also be one of the main screenwriters alongside Stuart Bloomberg.

The film is being produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way, and he himself is also a producer, but it is not known who will play the central roles. However, Rock has previously had success as a director with Top Five, which did very well at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2014.

Who do you think should play the American versions of the Danish characters?