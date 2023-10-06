Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Chris Rock to develop new Martin Luther King Jr biopic

Universal is gearing up to tell a new cinematic story about the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Chris Rock is in final talks to direct a new biopic from Universal about the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Steven Spielberg is being eyed to executive produce and the movie will be based on King: A Life, a book by Jonathan Eig.

As reported by Deadline, this won't be Chris Rock's first time in the director's chair. Previously, he's worked on Top Five, I Think I Love My Wife, and Head of State as a director, but this movie will likely mark his biggest challenge yet.

We don't know anything about the cast or plot of the movie yet, but if Eig's book is a guideline, then it'll both follow the legend that history remembers and the man that Martin Luther King Jr was. We can pretty much say one thing for certain, and that's that Will Smith is not going to be playing the lead.

