Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine of Resident Evil fame have now arrived in Fortnite

The latest batch of guest characters have arrived in Fortnite and their debut just ahead of Halloween is pretty fitting. Resident Evil's Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are now available in the battle royale title's Item Shop in a bundle known as the 'S.T.A.R.S. Team Set.'

The bundle also contains the Saving Keystrokes Back Bling, two pickaxe skins, and a special Brolly Stroll Emote. Additionally there's a Green Herb Back Bling item, inspired by a certain popular healing item, that's available in shades of blue and red. There are also two alternate costumes for the pair: a Hound Wolf Squad Style costume for Chris and a Raccoon City Style outfit for Jill.

You can take a look at the two heroes in action in the trailer above.