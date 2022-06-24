Chris Pratt's Mario voice is "updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world"

HQ

To say that fans have been a little uneasy about Chris Pratt being the voice of Mario in the Super Mario movie might be a bit of an understatement. Ever since the casting was announced, we've seen various different opinions about how this will work, but in an interview with Variety, Pratt has recently spoken about this role and how he is "really proud" of what he's doing with it.

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear. It's an animated voiceover narrative. It's not a live-action movie. I'm not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I'm providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before."

The Super Mario movie will be landing in theatres on April 7, 2023, as a recent delay pushed it from its original end of 2022 release window.

Does this give you faith in Pratt's take on Mario, or does it concern you more?