Chris Pratt would be happy to step into the boots of Booster Gold

HQ

Popularly fancast as Booster Gold in James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe, Chris Pratt has addressed the casting in an interview with Rolling Stone, stating: "If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it".

Many fans have noted the similarities between the character and Pratt's current Marvel Cinemtaic Universe role Starlord, (for which he worked with Gunn) with both heroes being charismatic rogues.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are reportedly in talks with an actor for the Booster Gold role behind the scenes, and although Pratt claims to have had no communication, there's clear interest in the casting from the actor and fans.

The Booster Gold series will follow the fraudulent man from the future as he uses basic technology from his time to pretend to be a superhero in our current time period. The show is part of James Gunn's new DCU, and fits within Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.