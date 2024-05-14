Chris Pratt wants to appear in the MCU and DCU in the future

HQ

With James Gunn stepping over to form a new DC cinematic universe, it seems there is plenty of space for his friends to appear as famous comic book characters. We already know that Sean Gunn will be appearing as Maxwell Lord, after featuring heavily as Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy.

It seems that the space is there, then, for some MCU actors to effectively jump ship over to the new DCU. It might not involve severing ties completely with Marvel, though, as Chris Pratt believes he can do both.

When asked by Comicbook.com whether it was more likely that he'd join James Gunn's DCU or return as Star Lord, Pratt said the following:

"Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again, but anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Considering the relationship actors built with Gunn over the course of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, it seems most of them would be willing to work with him again. Back in 2019, when it seemed Gunn was getting kicked out of Disney, actors refused to sign on for more Marvel movies unless they could work with Gunn.