Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new animated movie

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Chris Pratt would be voicing Mario in the upcoming Super Mario movie, a decision that led to a fair amount of questioning as to why long-time Mario voice Charles Martinet wouldn't take the mantle as the titular Italian plumber. Now, it has also been revealed that Pratt will be adding another iconic character to his voicing portfolio, in the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating ginger cat, Garfield.

First reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt will headline the movie that is being written by Finding Nemo's David Reynolds, and will be directed by Chicken Little's Mark Dindal.

There's no release date or window attached right now, but it has been revealed that the movie has been picked up by Sony Pictures for a global release.