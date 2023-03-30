Chris Pratt: The Super Mario Bros. Movie has "a post-credit sequence"

HQ

It's almost surreal, but we are now officially less than a week away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We've seen tons of trailers (perhaps even too much, we hope they saved a some for the actual movie, which is only 92 minutes long) and posters, but one thing we didn't know anything about was post-credit scenes.

Well, it turns out there is one of those, and it might be very important, so make sure you stay in the theater to check the credits to the end. Here's what Mario's voice in the movie - Chris Pratt - had to say about this in an interview with CBR:

"Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there's been talk of Luigi's Mansion. That was a GameCube game. I think that would be great."

We know Bowser has a tendency to come back despite being defeated by the Mario brothers, so perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised after all. What is your opinion on post-credit sequences, is it just tiresome to wait through the end credits or does it add something to the experience?