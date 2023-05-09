Chris Pratt says Jesus helped him deal with trolls and hatred

HQ

Honestly, it's sometimes quite difficult to sympathize with the superstars of Hollywood. Privileged lives in the limelight with salaries that, for many, are fantasy numbers. In other words, it's not hard to see how it can anger people with real issues. As Yoda himself has said so many times; anger leads to hate, and Chris Pratt has had to endure a lot of the latter in the last year. This has also caused his colleagues in the industry to react, not least Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who commented on the situation in an interview with Men's Health:

"It absolutely infuriates me. Chris is unspeakably kind to people; he goes out of his way to help kids. He's an especially loving father. And there's a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him-about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people, you know?"

But Pratt has been able to build up quite a bit of credibility, and according to him, his faith in Jesus has been the single biggest factor in guiding and supporting him through the hate and online abuse. Something he said in an interview with Page Six:

"I sure do but that's nothing new, that's nothing new, you know? If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I've chosen out of this world. That's John 15:18 through 20. That's the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated [Jesus], too.

Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their ass!"

One thing's for sure: Pratt has no plans to slow down with several ongoing projects, including the Garfield movie that opens next year. And it's clear that the actor isn't letting trolls or hate get the best of him.

What are your thoughts on Chris Pratt and his acting. Are you a fan?