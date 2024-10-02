Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, and Ke Huy Quan are teaming for a The Russo Brothers film

Netflix has revealed that it has tapped one of the biggest director duos and several of the biggest stars in the world currently for an all-new action film set to debut on the streamer next year. It's known as The Electric State, and is a film that explores how the emergence of robotic artificial intelligence in the 1990s led to an all-out war between humans and robots, and how a peace has since developed, albeit a fragile one.

The Electric State sees The Russo Brothers in the director's chair and giving feedback and information to a cast that is helmed by Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, and supported by Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Woody Norman, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate.

The exact plot for The Electric State adds: "The Electric State tells the story of Michelle (Brown), a young woman with a sweet but mysterious robot. The pair team up with an eccentric drifter (Pratt) and set out on a cross-country road trip to find Michelle's younger brother. Along the way, they have to navigate an electrified, retro-futuristic US landscape."

While no trailer for the film has debuted just yet, a bunch of images have been shared that set up a very interesting premise. The question is whether it can outperform the often typical mediocre trend of Netflix feature films.