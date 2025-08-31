Chris Pratt may yet still join the DC Universe, but not as Batman

HQ

One of the biggest questions right now about the DC Universe is who will ultimately take on the duties of becoming the Dark Knight. Many have been fan-casting the next Batman, but DC Studios and its co-boss James Gunn does not seem to be as pressed about securing a star for this role, noting that while it is a priority, DC is more focussed on other projects for the immediate future.

As we know that Gunn likes to reunite with his former actors, including the folk from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the question is whether Chris Pratt will eventually join the DC Universe, with some even wondering if he'll don the cowl and become Bruce Wayne/Bats. This won't happen.

Speaking in an interview with PelucheEn ElEstuche, Gunn explained: "As Batman? No. As something else? Yes."

So there you have it, no Prattman, at least not any time soon. Who would you like to see cast as Batman in the DC Universe?