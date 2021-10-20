Chris Pratt is on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the news that a bunch of Phase 4 Marvel movies have unfortunately been pushed back by at least two months, begging the question as to how this movie would affect Marvel's other projects. Well, it turns out for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, not at all is the answer to that.

In a video posted to Twitter, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt announced that he was on set of the movie, mentioning that it was day one of the production, while simultaneously showing off a look at his Star-Lord facial hair.

This announcement led many to assume that the movie had begun shooting, but director James Gunn then also took to Twitter to set the record straight, revealing that the movie hasn't started filming just yet, but that it is "pretty close" to that time.

Gunn also recently expanded on a plethora of questions thrown his way, where he mentioned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will not be losing its current release date of May 5, 2023, and that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also still be coming for Christmas 2022. This does mean that Guardians Vol. 3 will not be slotted right between The Marvels and Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania, which are set for February 17, 2023 and July 28, 2023 respectively.