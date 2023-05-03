Chris Pratt is leaving the door open for more Star-Lord

HQ

For the most part, Marvel has seemed to save concluding arcs for its characters for the big team-up events that are the Avengers movies. The majority of the original Avengers crew finished their time on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, and since then, despite further movies featuring older characters, none have been properly concluded. Although this is seemingly set to change in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As director James Gunn is committed to DC for the future, we won't be seeing him heading up any Marvel films in the immediate future, which means this cast of characters may only make follow-up appearances in those big team up movies down the line. But for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, even this might not be in the cards.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Pratt talked about what's next for Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and stated: "It would be strange to continue Peter's story without James. He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity.

"He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it's his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"

Pratt sounds off: "I don't want to be cynical in the approach and if that's the case, I just wouldn't do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes."

So while that does leave the door open for more Star-Lord, another film with Pratt at the helm does seem unlikely in the near future. Either way, you can head to cinemas today to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or can read our review here, to see how the Guardians' story concludes.