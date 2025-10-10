Chris Pratt has to convince AI Rebecca Ferguson he didn't kill his wife in Mercy

Considering the recent slate of films and projects that Rebecca Ferguson has been involved in, one of the Swedish actress' next movies almost seems surreal.

It's called Mercy and it's a movie where she stars as an AI judge, designed by Chris Pratt's character to streamline the judicial process and stamp out crime. However, things take a turn for the worse for her creator when Pratt finds himself literally in the hotseat and having to convince his creation that he didn't kill his wife.

The synopsis elaborates: "In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate."

Mercy is actually a theatrical film and will be debuting on January 23. You can see the trailer for the flick below, where it's also worth mentioning that since it's an Amazon MGM Studios production, it will likely come to Prime Video relatively soon after its full premiere.