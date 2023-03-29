Chris Pratt defends his voice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

HQ

Chris Pratt may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he's also earned himself a fair bit of flak in recent years, with the latest example being his choice of a Brooklyn accent in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This voice immediately drew the ire of long-time fans, who expected a voice similar to that heard in the games. However, Chris Pratt has spoken out in defence of his accent in the film. Speaking to ExtraTV, he said: "Go watch the movie, and then we can talk. I really think that once you've seen the movie - you know what, in all honesty, I think you probably need to watch it twice."

He then switched to a more serious response, saying: "In all honesty the answer, though, is that this is a passionate fanbase and it makes sense. I understand, I'm part of it. This is the soundtrack to your youth. You don't want someone to come along and cynically destroy it as a cash grab with a movie. I fully understand that, you do not want that to happen, and there are so many hearts and souls and minds dedicated to making sure that didn't happen."

