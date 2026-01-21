Chris Pratt comments on AI actress Tilly Norwood drama: "I don't know who this bitch is"

HQ

There are only a handful of big movies making their arrival this January, but one such example is the drama Mercy, which sees Chris Pratt starring as a police officer put on trial by his own AI judge creation portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson. If you haven't seen a trailer for Mercy, you can see one now below.

HQ

But with AI having such a key part in the film, on the red carpet the lead actor was queried about the role of artificial intelligence in the film industry, including sharing a brief opinion on the controversial AI actress called Tilly Norwood.

Speaking with Variety, Pratt stated: "I don't feel like someone is going to replace me that's AI. I heard this Tilly Norwood thing, I think that's all bullshit. I've never seen her in a movie. I don't know who this bitch is. It's all fake until it's something."

He continues: "I think it's an amazing tool and in the right hands it can really help people to tell stories. It's inevitably going to disrupt the industry. We're in the midst of an intellectual revolution. We are not the first or the last industry to be disrupted by AI, and I think we just keep trucking forward. Great filmmakers are going to make great films, and they're probably going to implement these tools if it helps streamline production, if it helps bring the cost of production down. It's inevitable. I don't think you're going to replace the soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision and art."

Do you agree with Pratt or do you think that AI will continue to have a greater and more influential role in the key creative processes of making movies?