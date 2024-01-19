Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch confirmed for The Terminal List prequel series

If you've been wanting more of The Terminal List in your life following the action-packed first season, we have some good news for you. Because Amazon Prime Video has given the greenlight for a prequel series that will see Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch returning to their roles in the original show.

The prequel will be known as The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, and while plot details are being kept well and truly under wraps, we do of course know that James Reece and Ben Edwards will be back as characters, and that it intends to film as soon as early this year.

With production occurring so soon, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the show debuted at the end of 2024, although it's no doubt more likely to make its arrival in early 2025.