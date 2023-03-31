Chris Pine's favourite Dungeons & Dragons spell revealed

HQ

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves releases today, and while the movie might not be an actual representation of what the tabletop game is like, the cast did sit down to play Dungeons & Dragons at one point to get into their roles.

Speaking with Total Film, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis recalled their time playing Dungeons & Dragons. Sophia Lillis said that while they were all figuring out various ways to solve problems, Chris Pine would yell out "animal friendship spell."

"He fell into a hole at one point and we were like, 'Oh, he's gonna die.' And he's like, 'I know what to do - animal friendship spell!'" Lillis said. Animal Friendship isn't known for being an incredibly strong spell in the game, but it seems that Pine didn't care, and was more than happy to just call in some critters to aid him.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves releases in theatres today. Check out our review to see if it's worth the watch.