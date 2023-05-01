Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Chris Pine to play King Magnifico in the upcoming Wish

The movie will debut in theatres this November.

Disney didn't really have much new information and content to share as part of its keynote at CinemaCon recently, but the entertainment titan did reveal a new cast member for the upcoming animated film, Wish.

Following his appearance as Edgin the Bard in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Chris Pine will be lending his voice to the character of King Magnifico in the film, a character that is described as the "ruler of the Kingdom of Rosas".

Disney did follow-up this announcement with an image of King Magnifico, which you can see below, and as for when Wish will debut in cinemas, the movie is slated to open on November 24, 2023.

Wish

