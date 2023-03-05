Chris Pine on Star Trek 4: "feels like it's cursed"

HQ

While we don't want to ignite a war between the Star Wars and Star Trek fans, it seems like a fairly safe bet to say that the recently rebooted Star Trek trilogy directed by J.J. Abrams was a step above the Star Wars sequel trilogy. While the box office would disagree, fan reception and opinions tell a different story.

Which is why it's always been a bit of a sore topic of conversation when talking about the fourth film in the Star Trek reboot franchise, as it has been stuck in limbo ever since Star Trek: Beyond arrived in 2016 and failed to contend with the $1 billion Marvel films of the time.

Speaking about the fourth film and the franchise as a whole, lead actor Chris Pine (known for playing Captain Kirk in the movies) vented his frustration about the whole situation in an interview with Esquire.

"I don't know anything," Pine stated when asked about Star Trek 4. "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before actors."

Pine continued: "After the last one came out and didn't do the $1 billion that everyone wanted it to do, and then Anton—Yelchin, who played Chekov—passed away, I don't know. It just seemed... feels like it's cursed."

To round out the topic, Pine stated: "I would say it's frustrating. It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created—I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

