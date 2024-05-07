Chris Pine: "I'm stunned that they said no to" Wonder Woman

While 2017's Wonder Woman was a huge box office success, praised by fans and media alike (all of whom seemed to agree that Gal Gadot was perfect in the lead role), 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 resulted in the exact opposite. The movie is estimated to have made a huge loss and neither fans nor the media were impressed.

And then it stalled, despite both Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot wanting to make a third installment. And when it became clear in 2022 that James Gunn and Peter Safran would reboot the cinematic DC universe, Wonder Woman was not even in the plans for the future.

One person who is semi-shocked by the way this was handled is Chris Pine, who played the male lead in both Wonder Woman movies. In an interview with Business Insider, he explains:

"I'm stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere. I don't know what the reasoning was behind that; it's above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director."

While we wait to see what James Gunn does with Wonder Woman in the future (a character we probably shouldn't expect to see for many years), the Wonder Woman films are available on HBO Max, and Gal Gadot also played Diana Prince in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, which are also available on HBO Max. In addition, Wonder Woman made a guest appearance in the TV series Peacemaker, but was not played by Gadot.