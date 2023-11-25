Chris Pine has confidence in Dungeons & Dragons 2 happening

HQ

There has been no word as of yet from Paramount about a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actually being greenlit, even though there has been reports and statements from those involved in the movie that they have plans to keep exploring the fantasy world.

Still, Chris Pine, who starred in the movie as the protagonist, Edgin the Bard, has spoke with GamesRadar about his hopes to return to the D&D universe. During the press tour for Disney's Wish, Pine stated:

"I've heard some rumours about it. But I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen."

Pine even went as far as to say that he "absolutely" would like to star in the sequel, if it does get made.

