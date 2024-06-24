Chris Pine believes a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be made

HQ

On a budget of $150 million, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves managed to rake in $208 million at the box office. Sounds decent, but in today's world of inflated budgets thanks to massive marketing campaigns, it would be pretty safe to say that a lot of suits likely considered the film a failure.

However, according to Chris Pine, that doesn't necessarily mean a new movie won't get made. Speaking at a panel at the recent ACE SuperHeroComicCon, Pine spoke about the chances for a sequel:

"I think there's a really good chance that we'll make another one... and if they can figure out a financial way to make it work, they'll do it."

If another film was to be made, we'd expect a smaller budget, but considering a new interest in D&D has peaked thanks to Baldur's Gate III, perhaps a larger audience would come out to see a sequel. We'll have to wait and see, as box office audiences are quite temperamental nowadays.