Chris Parnell and Sarah Chalke reveal which characters Jerry and Beth should hang out with more in Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 is fast-approaching, and while we've been enjoying the adventures of Rick, Morty, and the rest of the Smith family for over a decade now, there are still characters that don't interact that much.

Speaking to Chris Parnell who plays Jerry, and Sarah Chalke who plays Beth ahead of the premiere of Season 8, we asked who they might like to see their character teaming up with in a future script.

"I'm always happy when, you know, I get to have adventures with Rick," said Parnell. "I guess the one that would be fun to see is Jerry and Summer. Haven't seen too much of that, you know, so I think that might be an interesting pairing."

"I feel like the space Beth dynamic felt super lucky and I've loved getting to kind of it's just been a unique different challenge to play both of them having scenes with each other," Chalke added. "But also, yeah, I love the Beth Rick episodes because I think it's just cool to kind of find out more about that dynamic and why Beth turned out how she did."

So, it seems that everyone wants to spend more time with Rick. Check out our full interview with Chris Parnell and Sarah Chalke below, and keep an eye out for Rick & Morty Season 8 when it premieres on the 25th of May.