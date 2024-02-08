Chris Nolan calls Dune: Part Two incredible

HQ

On the 1st of March, Denis Villeneuve's scorching hot sequel will have its cinema premiere and expectations are of course sky-high. Nor are they lowered by the fact that multiple Oscar-nominated director Chris Nolan has just made a statement about what he thought of the film. This is how it sounded:

Chris Nolan om Dune 2:

"For me, I don't think it says too much to say that if Dune: Part One was Star Wars, this to me is very much The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favourite of the Star Wars films. I just think it's an incredibly exciting expansion of all of the things you introduce in the first one."