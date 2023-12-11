Chris Miller gives promising update on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

HQ

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was meant to come out in just a few short months. However, due to strikes and other factors getting in the way of that date, its release has been postponed.

This doesn't mean work has stopped. Chris Miller, one of the producers of the acclaimed animated trilogy, recently spoke a little bit about how the team is currently well into production. "We're in production...we're really excited about where the story is going, I think it's a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and it's as emotional as the other ones...we're knee-deep in it," he said.

What this means for the film's release is pretty unclear, but it does seem like it would take a near miracle for it to hit even a 2024 release. Some are now predicting it could come out in 2025, but considering the quality of the animation in the Spider-Verse movies, it's possible that there's even more time before we see this trilogy's conclusion.