Chris Hemsworth will keep playing Thor as long as Marvel wants

HQ

Ever since Avengers: Endgame debuted in 2019, there's been quite a dry spell of seeing Chris Hemsworth as Thor on the big screen. Granted, this is set to change in July 2022 when Thor: Love and Thunder sees the Asgardian back to take on Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. With seven months to wait until that movie drops, Hemsworth recently appeared on The Today Show, where he was asked what the future looks like for him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can find the clip here with Hemsworth's comment at the timestamp of 4:14.

"How many Spider-Mans has [Tom Holland] done? He's a little behind me," said Hemsworth. "I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors, so, maybe. I mean, as long as they'll have me, I'll turn up. But I feel like there might be a... waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going."

Hemsworth's Thor is now one of the three original Avengers that still remains in the MCU, making his tenure in the universe one of the longest to date - right alongside Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.

Would you agree that there is a waning interest in Hemsworth reprising his role of Thor, or are you expecting to see the Australian actor back as the God of Thunder for many more years to come?