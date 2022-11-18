Chris Hemsworth thinks his time as Thor is coming to an end

HQ

There are not too many of the original Avengers left in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chirs Evans' Captain America, Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow all had their narrative's wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame (bar a brief follow up for the super spy of course), and judging by the recent Hawkeye and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, both Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo could be soon looking to hang it up as Hawkeye and Hulk as well.

Which just leaves Chris Hemsworth's Thor. He recently had his fourth standalone movie a few months ago, and now it looks like Hemsworth is preparing to put Mjolnir down for good.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, when asked about more Thor, Hemsworth said, "Look, I'm completely open to it, if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I've always loved the experience. I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time."

He then continued, "I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it'd probably be the finale, but that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know—am I at that stage? Who knows?"

What do you think? Is it time for Hemsworth and Marvel to part ways?