Chris Hemsworth shuts down concerns of an exit as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

Recently, Chris Hemsworth published a statement, around the same time as it was revealed the star would be appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as Thor, a statement that suggested his time was coming to an end as the strongest Avenger. This also came as a rumour started doing the rounds that Marvel was looking into using the two upcoming Avengers films as a way to send off Hemsworth's Thor, but perhaps all of this has been misconstrued.

Now, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworth has claimed that the statement gave the "wrong impression", with it meant to celebrate his past as Thor while looking ahead to the next stage of the journey.

In full, Hemsworth explains: "I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, 'Ugh, we've given the wrong impression here.' We didn't do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was [already] off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career. So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn't anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way."

So perhaps Thor won't be going anywhere anytime soon, and perhaps we can look forward to plenty more adventures with Hemsworth's Norse god. Would you like to see more of Thor in the MCU?