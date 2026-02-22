Chris Hemsworth seems to imply that a fifth Thor film will be made post Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

For a while, it seemed like Chris Hemsworth's time as Thor would be coming to an end with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, in what could be a big send off for the character. However, this was then shut down rather quickly by Hemsworth, who said that the former concerns about his time as Thor coming to an end was simply misconstrued.

The latest development seems to suggest that Hemsworth's time as Thor isn't just not over, but also seemingly still crucial to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes via a statement from Hemsworth on the Smartless podcast, where he notes that conversations about Thor's future are underway and that some "pretty unique ideas" are being thrown around.

"I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it's cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character. Whatever we do next—we've got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be [different]."

It's unclear how much longer Hemsworth will suit up as Thor, but he did note that he's expected to appear as the character at least a "couple more times". This could be extended further, but this seems to be the current situation for Hemsworth's contract with Marvel.

Would you like to see more from Hemsworth's Thor?