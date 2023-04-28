Chris Hemsworth, Scarlet Johansson and more to voice act in Transformers One

HQ

Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson will have major roles in Transformers One.

The animated prequel sees Optimus Prime (Hemsworth) and Megatron (Henry) go from brothers-in-arms to enemies, and has Steven Spielberg on board as one of its executive producers.

Johansson will play Elita, with John Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Keegan-Michael Key taking on the role of Bumblebee.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said: "I'm so excited and proud to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring the first animated 'Transformers' movie to theaters for a never-before-told story."

"I'm honored to have such incredible talents come together to portray these well-known and much-loved characters in an origin story at the heart of the franchise."

Transformers One is set to release on 19th July 2024, but if fans need a fix before then, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases on the 9th June, the official trailer for which having released today.