Chris Hemsworth isn't proud of his performance in Thor: Love and Thunder

There's no denying that Thor: Love and Thunder missed the mark when it debuted a couple of years ago. The film was looking to be the necessary step forward that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed, after a rather disappointing and flat set of outings following Avengers: Endgame, but it failed to be that.

Now, as he prepares to put Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in front of viewers around the world, Chris Hemsworth has spoken with Vanity Fair about his performance in Love and Thunder and how it wasn't up to snuff.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn't stick the landing."

While Love and Thunder wasn't Hemsworth's best effort, the performance of the lead star was far from the only reason that the film didn't exactly blow us away, as we explain in our review.