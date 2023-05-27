Chris Hemsworth is interested in more Extraction movies

HQ

While Extraction fans are all eyeing up June 16, as this will be the day the sequel, Extraction 2, debuts on Netflix around the world, those wondering if we'll be seeing more of Chris Hemsworth's action hero, Tyler Rake, in more Extraction films down the line are in for some good news.

As speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), Hemsworth has revealed he is interested in making more Extraction films and has directly voiced support for a third mainline film.

"I love it. I love playing the character. I love this world. I love having something else outside of Marvel that's amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world. I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That's rare in the franchise world. We'd be remiss not to have a crack at another one."

Netflix has not confirmed that a third Extraction film will be coming, and director of both of the films Sam Hargrave has talked about whether a third will be coming, by adding: "We'll see how this one does. We'll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it'd be something I'd be interested in seeing put up on screen. I have an idea, but I won't give it away here..."

With Extraction 2 set to debut on Netflix on June 16, you can catch the trailer for the film below.