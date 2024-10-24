Chris Hemsworth in talks to star as Disney's Prince Charming

The Prince Charming character has been around for ages. In Disney movies, he's the guy to come in and sweep a princess off her feet after she's either been sleeping for an age, held captive by her evil step-mother, or got fed up of her seven dwarven roommates. Usually, he's a pretty face without much character, but that could be about to change.

As reported by Deadline, Disney is working on a live-action Prince Charming movie, with Wonka and Paddington director Paul King set to helm the project. It has also been reported that Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star as the titular Prince Charming.

Hemsworth's looks surely put him at the top of any list to play Prince Charming, but this year alone the Australian actor has proven he's more than just a pretty face. Strong performances in films like Furiosa and Transformers One have shown Hemsworth's range after stepping out of a Thor-sized shadow.

There's no release window for this project yet, nor has there been an official confirmation of Hemsworth's involvement, so keep an eye on this space for more information.