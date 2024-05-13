Chris Hemsworth defends the MCU

Chris Hemsworth is one of the OG Marvel cast members to many fans, and in his multiple stints as the god of thunder Thor he has likely earned more than enough to retire and then do so again if needed.

However, Hemsworth is also a staunch defender of the MCU and what it means to people. Speaking to The Times, he spoke about the directors that went after the MCU and its effect on cinema.

"Those guys had films that didn't work too," he said. "We all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?"

The Marvel formula has certainly appeared stale in recent years, but in the run up until Endgame it did seem like an unbeatable machine, producing digestible and profitable blockbusters every year. Now, a lot of fans are waiting to see if that former glory can return.

Do you think it's fair for directors to criticise the MCU?